Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Whitnell & Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Whitnell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Whitnell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 551,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 111,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,887,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,780 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

