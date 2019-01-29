Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MTD stock opened at $618.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.20, for a total transaction of $1,495,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.82, for a total transaction of $1,569,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.01.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
