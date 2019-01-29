Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,134,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,695,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

