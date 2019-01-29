Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,092 Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 29.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 33.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter worth $143,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 825.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period.

KMF stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

