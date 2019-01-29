McKesson Co. (MCK) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,445. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $178.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

