Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 14,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,296,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,724.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 317,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,828 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

