Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,124,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,363,000 after acquiring an additional 184,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,645,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,058,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,293,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,797,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 741,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,354,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,105. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

