Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,094,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $82,710,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 234.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,040,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 94.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,035,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc purchased 192,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,318. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

