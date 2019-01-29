Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2,242.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Zscaler by 240.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $177,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $1,742,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,372. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.66 million. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
