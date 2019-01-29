Marathon Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,750 shares during the period. Loews comprises 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.72% of Loews worth $102,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Loews by 121.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 28,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Loews’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 18,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $825,936.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,821. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on L shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

