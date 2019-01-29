Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 29,503 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of First Republic Bank worth $41,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,082,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,962,000 after purchasing an additional 733,112 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. ValuEngine raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,263. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

