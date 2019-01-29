Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $63.24 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.78% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $63,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,968,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 360,298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 11,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,161. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

