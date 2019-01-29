Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $27.92 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.35% of MarketAxess worth $27,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,268,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,875,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,687,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $18,505,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $216.37. 14,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,727. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $231.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

