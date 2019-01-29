MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Hits $50.95 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00003256 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.95 million and $223,222.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.01878415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00180156 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00204837 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 8,046.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029284 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

