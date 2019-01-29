Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $746,818,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,607 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,333,000 after purchasing an additional 880,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $132.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

