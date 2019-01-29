Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

