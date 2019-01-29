Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Lions Gate Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

