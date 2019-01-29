Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 9,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

