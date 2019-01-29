Les Ressources Yorbeau (YRB) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 184,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 457,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

