Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Position Trimmed by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4,684.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. 31,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,626. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

