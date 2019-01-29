Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $777,000 Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter worth $206,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter worth $232,000.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 1,958,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/lee-danner-bass-inc-has-777000-holdings-in-roche-holdings-ag-basel-adr-rhhby.html.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.