Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038,507 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 179.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,890,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,789,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,840,000 after buying an additional 14,117,855 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after buying an additional 12,585,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,013.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,914,000 after buying an additional 11,059,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 741,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,710. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/lee-danner-bass-inc-has-3-84-million-holdings-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.