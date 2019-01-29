Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,432,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 360.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after buying an additional 901,083 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 796,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,432,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 63,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,752. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

