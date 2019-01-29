Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Position in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Corecivic comprises 2.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Corecivic worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Corecivic by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corecivic by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Corecivic by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Corecivic by 4,133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Corecivic by 2,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $108,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corecivic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,034. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

