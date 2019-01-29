Ledyard National Bank Has $3.44 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 235,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,233,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,919,000 after buying an additional 611,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 798,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,829,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ledyard National Bank Has $3.44 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/ledyard-national-bank-has-3-44-million-stake-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.