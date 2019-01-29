Ledyard National Bank Buys 3,500 Shares of GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 (GBIL)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.08% of GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 111,365 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 by 2,146.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 352,447 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 by 19,720.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,430. GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1 has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $105.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from GOLDMAN SACHS E/TREASURYACCESS 0-1’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

