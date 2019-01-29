Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16,479.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/lam-research-co-lrcx-shares-bought-by-reilly-financial-advisors-llc.html.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.