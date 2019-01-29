Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

LBAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,245. The firm has a market cap of $751.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

In related news, insider Thomas Shara acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Deacon acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $111,442.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,851.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,750 shares of company stock worth $394,543. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

