Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2)’s share price was down 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08). Approximately 1,572,024 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kore Potash (KP2) Shares Down 15.7%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/kore-potash-kp2-shares-down-15-7.html.

Kore Potash Company Profile (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.