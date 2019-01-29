Kirkland’s (KIRK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland’s shares have improved in the past one month. We note that the company boasts an impressive top-line history. Markedly, the company’s sales have been growing year on year for 12 straight quarters. This reflects that management’s efforts to attract customers have been yielding. In fact, e-commerce sales have been consistently rising and contributed almost 12% to total sales in third-quarter fiscal 2018, backed by greater website traffic and average ticket. The company’s performance has been gaining from frequent store openings. Well, such upsides led management to provide favorable sales view for fiscal 2018, while keeping earnings projection intact. However, Kirkland’s gross margin has been dismal for a while. During the third quarter, gross margin plummeted due to lower merchandise margins. Further, rising store occupancy costs and freight expenses have marred the company’s profitability.”

Get Kirkland's alerts:

KIRK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,404. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 207,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 116,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.