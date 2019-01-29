Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,562,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,468 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

