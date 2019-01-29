KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services accounts for 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 603.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 208,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,634. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/kar-auction-services-inc-kar-shares-sold-by-three-peaks-capital-management-llc.html.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.