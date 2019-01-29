K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th.

TSE:KBL opened at C$37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$32.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.32.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.46000006154013 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

In other K-Bro Linen news, insider Jerzy Marek Ostrzyzek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.37, for a total value of C$99,036.00.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. It provides laundry and linen services for sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other linen.

