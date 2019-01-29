JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 3,022 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,237. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,582,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,010,000 after buying an additional 481,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,149,000 after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after buying an additional 208,780 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,656,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,255,000 after buying an additional 821,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

