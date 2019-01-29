John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2,742.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Evergy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,166. Evergy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $285,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $662,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,060 over the last ninety days.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

