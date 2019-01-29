John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,460. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

