J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.84

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.84 and last traded at $158.18, with a volume of 6192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $380,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,563,985 shares in the company, valued at $557,015,215.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $322,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

