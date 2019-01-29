iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after buying an additional 2,458,976 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,656,000 after buying an additional 511,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 373,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,690,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,183,000 after buying an additional 261,685 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $113.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

