iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Shares Bought by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,218,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,124,000 after buying an additional 2,998,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,706,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,672,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,866 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after acquiring an additional 145,937 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.73. 79,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,383. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.72 and a one year high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

