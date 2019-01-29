iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) is VCU Investment Management Co’s 5th Largest Position

VCU Investment Management Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 5.0% of VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VCU Investment Management Co owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,775,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,030,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,407 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,583,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,824.7% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 716,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 705,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 112,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,235. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $64.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj-is-vcu-investment-management-cos-5th-largest-position.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.