First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,161 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Lowered by First National Trust Co” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-stake-lowered-by-first-national-trust-co.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.