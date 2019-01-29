iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $42.87

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.18, but opened at $42.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 492203 shares changing hands.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Man Group plc grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

