iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 13.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 210.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after buying an additional 277,338 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 680,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 369,159 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 432,823 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

