ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Stake Increased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

BMV:IUSG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

