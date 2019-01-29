iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 874,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 106,491 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 202,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,482 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,777,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 626,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,032,652. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Position Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/ishares-core-msci-emerging-markets-etf-iemg-position-lessened-by-raymond-james-trust-n-a.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.