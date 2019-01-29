IONChain (IONC) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 20% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $248,633.00 and approximately $168,913.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,647,225 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

