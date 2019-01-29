Investment Technology Group (ITG) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.30

Shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 28197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

ITG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $999.77 million, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Investment Technology Group news, Director Timothy Jones sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $49,606.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,529.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis J. Troise sold 65,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,969,642.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,687.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,324 shares of company stock worth $2,171,251. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

