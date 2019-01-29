Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) recently:

1/26/2019 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

1/25/2019 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

1/17/2019 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

1/10/2019 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

1/8/2019 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2018 – SANDVIK AB/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/3/2018 – SANDVIK AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,435. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

