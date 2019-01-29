International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 281.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,718,000 after buying an additional 2,277,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

IFF opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 172,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.53 per share, with a total value of $22,158,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,198,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,577,806.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,064,120 shares of company stock valued at $140,361,465. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

