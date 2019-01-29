Insider Buying: Lundin Gold Inc (LUG) Insider Buys 977,100 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 977,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,713,530.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 977,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,713,530.40.

TSE LUG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.95. 67,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,595. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -45.65. Lundin Gold Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.33 and a 52 week high of C$5.52.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc will post -0.139999989543569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 32 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises four concessions covering an area of approximately 4,900 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

